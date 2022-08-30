Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 30
- I’m Late Protest against CTA unreliability Wednesday 9/14, 8:30-9:30 at CTA HQ, 567 W. Lake St.
- Ask CTA Program: CTA will start making managers available for Q & A at stations and bus transfer hubs (ABC)
- Trucker charged with hit-and-run after killing Jose Cobian on bike on 8/18 in Elk Grove Village, lying about it (Herald)
- Funeral held for entire Dobosz family, killed by wrong-way driver on 7/31 on I-90 in Hampshire (ABC)
- Death of Lily Shambrook, 3, helped in inspire Austin, TX proposal to pay cyclists to report bike lane blockers (WI Examiner)
- Since 1980, Chicago’s downtown population has risen from 18,000 to 100,000 (Governing)
- Shared Use Mobility Center happy hour on Thursday 9/8, 5:30 PM at 1871 tech incubator space at Merchandise Mart
