Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 22

Speeding driver rear-ends another vehicle at 110th/Cicero in Oak Lawn, kills 1, critically injures another (NBC)

Driver strikes Starbucks near Kostner/Irving Park in Irving Park neighborhood, no injuries (CBS)

All 3 Chicagoland transit systems are offering free rides to students on the first day of school (NBC)

ATA discusses the passage of Chicago’s equitable transit-oriented development ordinance

Another issue with festivals taking over Douglass Park for much of the summer: The bike lanes are blocked (ChiGov.com)

A Michigan State U. journalism student looks at Chicago bike advocacy efforts (SNR)

Loyola-owned plaza at eponymous Red Line stop named for basketball team chaplain Sister Jean, 103 (NBC)

Porta Potties set up for Air and Water Show create a door zone on the Lakefront Trail (Block Club)

