Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 20

City Council vote on allowing 9 mph speeding will likely happen at today’s 10 AM meeting – watch here

ETOD ordinance passes in committee, with Hopkins, Beale, Reilly and Lopez voting no (Tribune)

Op-ed: Smoking and drug use are ubiquitous on the Harlem branch, and are scaring off riders (OakPark.com)

ACLU: “Chicago will not reduce serious crime through high volumes of pedestrian and traffic stops” (Sun-Times)

During Paris visit, Lightfoot was impressed with Hidalgo’s plan to remove cars from city center (Crain’s)

Climate change, traffic violence epidemic, whatever. Lightfoot is bringing a NASCAR race to Grant Park (Sun-Times)

Palmer in Logan Square will become one-way in an effort to prevent crashes (Block Club)

