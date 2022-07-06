Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 6

Chicagoans will take to the streets tonight to protest police killing of Jayland Walker, 25, in Akron (Block Club)

Man 31, fatally shot while riding bike in South Shote by person in car (Sun-Times)

Puerto Rican Park Ridge family says off-duty cop falsely accused son of bike theft, pinned him to sidewalk (NBC)

Ald. James Cappleman (46th), criticized for response to killing of Lily Shambrook, 3, by trucker, is retiring (Block Club)

Two Bronzeville schools getting new streetlights to make student commutes safer (Block Club)

Wreck of Chicago-bound Southwest Chief train in Missouri puts further strain on Amtrak capacity woes (Trains.com)

Amtrak is negotiating with Canadian Pacific to add service between Chicago, Milwaukee and Twin Cities (WaPo)

