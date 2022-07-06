Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 6
- Chicagoans will take to the streets tonight to protest police killing of Jayland Walker, 25, in Akron (Block Club)
- Man 31, fatally shot while riding bike in South Shote by person in car (Sun-Times)
- Puerto Rican Park Ridge family says off-duty cop falsely accused son of bike theft, pinned him to sidewalk (NBC)
- Ald. James Cappleman (46th), criticized for response to killing of Lily Shambrook, 3, by trucker, is retiring (Block Club)
- Two Bronzeville schools getting new streetlights to make student commutes safer (Block Club)
- Wreck of Chicago-bound Southwest Chief train in Missouri puts further strain on Amtrak capacity woes (Trains.com)
- Amtrak is negotiating with Canadian Pacific to add service between Chicago, Milwaukee and Twin Cities (WaPo)
