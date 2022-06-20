Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 20

Buttigieg, Lightfoot discuss proposals to make transportation more equitable in Chicago (NBC)

2 people die after driver hits sign support beam on Eisenhower near Central Ave. and car splits apart (ABC)

Driver dies after they crashed into bridge post in Gresham and vehicle went up in flames (ABC)

Driver dies after going off road and hitting a pole in Naperville (NBC)

“It needs to come to an end:” Memorial held for Ja’lon James, 3rd child killed by a driver in 3 weeks (Sun-Times)

Gallery: Images from the balloon release in honor of Ja’lon (Tribune)

Officials celebrate completion of CREATE Argo Connection project (Trains.com)

Chicago Riverwalk 2022 summer season events announced (Reel Chicago)

CDOT announces Chicago Mobility Collaborative, a replacement for MBAC and MPAC, starting June 30

