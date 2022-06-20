Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 20
- Buttigieg, Lightfoot discuss proposals to make transportation more equitable in Chicago (NBC)
- 2 people die after driver hits sign support beam on Eisenhower near Central Ave. and car splits apart (ABC)
- Driver dies after they crashed into bridge post in Gresham and vehicle went up in flames (ABC)
- Driver dies after going off road and hitting a pole in Naperville (NBC)
- “It needs to come to an end:” Memorial held for Ja’lon James, 3rd child killed by a driver in 3 weeks (Sun-Times)
- Gallery: Images from the balloon release in honor of Ja’lon (Tribune)
- Officials celebrate completion of CREATE Argo Connection project (Trains.com)
- Chicago Riverwalk 2022 summer season events announced (Reel Chicago)
- CDOT announces Chicago Mobility Collaborative, a replacement for MBAC and MPAC, starting June 30
