Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 25

  • In addition to COVID, crashes played a role in Chicago life expectancy dropping by 2 years (Block Club)
  • Driver with previous DUI ran red in Broadview, killing another motorist and striking Pace bus (Fox)
  • Motorcyclist killed by driver who failed to yield identified as Taner Kapan, 25, a father of two (ABC)
  • Man, 64, injured during robbery at Red Line’s Addison station Monday at 8:45 PM (ABC)
  • Lincoln Park group’s plan to hire a private security patrol raises concerns from neighbors (Block Club)
  • New Metra schedule cuts four midday trains through Evanston (Daily Northwestern)
  • Ald. Reilly discusses the possibility of pedestrian zones on LaSalle Street (Crain’s)
  • Man with peripheral neuropathy is e-biking across U.S., stopping in Chicago Heights (Patch)

