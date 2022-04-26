Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 25

In addition to COVID, crashes played a role in Chicago life expectancy dropping by 2 years (Block Club)

Driver with previous DUI ran red in Broadview, killing another motorist and striking Pace bus (Fox)

Motorcyclist killed by driver who failed to yield identified as Taner Kapan, 25, a father of two (ABC)

Man, 64, injured during robbery at Red Line’s Addison station Monday at 8:45 PM (ABC)

Lincoln Park group’s plan to hire a private security patrol raises concerns from neighbors (Block Club)

New Metra schedule cuts four midday trains through Evanston (Daily Northwestern)

Ald. Reilly discusses the possibility of pedestrian zones on LaSalle Street (Crain’s)

Man with peripheral neuropathy is e-biking across U.S., stopping in Chicago Heights (Patch)

