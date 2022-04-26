Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 25
- In addition to COVID, crashes played a role in Chicago life expectancy dropping by 2 years (Block Club)
- Driver with previous DUI ran red in Broadview, killing another motorist and striking Pace bus (Fox)
- Motorcyclist killed by driver who failed to yield identified as Taner Kapan, 25, a father of two (ABC)
- Man, 64, injured during robbery at Red Line’s Addison station Monday at 8:45 PM (ABC)
- Lincoln Park group’s plan to hire a private security patrol raises concerns from neighbors (Block Club)
- New Metra schedule cuts four midday trains through Evanston (Daily Northwestern)
- Ald. Reilly discusses the possibility of pedestrian zones on LaSalle Street (Crain’s)
- Man with peripheral neuropathy is e-biking across U.S., stopping in Chicago Heights (Patch)
