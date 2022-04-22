Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 22
- More coverage of how removal of Madison medians contributed to cyclist’s death (NBC, Block Club)
- ELPC director calls for building a protected bike lane network to fight climate change (Crain’s)
- Lightfoot will release climate action plan today. No word yet if it will include more free gas cards. (ABC)
- Instead of giving away free gasoline, Eric Zorn suggests Lightfoot subsidize free air at gas stations
- The New York Times looks at the absurdity of Willie Wilson’s (possibly illegal) gas giveaways
- Suspicious package found in Loop, caused brief service disruptions on CTA train lines (NBC)
- Plan for expansion of Mars Wrigley center on Goose Island includes new pedestrian walkways (Sun-Times)
- Canadian Pacific: We’re not proposing additional Metra-delaying freight trains for Lake County (Tribune)
- Metra stages massive clean-up effort along Chicago-area tracks in honor of Earth Day (Fox)
- While People for Bikes said Chicago is a horrible city for biking, Wallet Hub gave us a high rating (Axios)
