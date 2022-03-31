Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 31

CTA holding virtual job fair looking to hire full-time bus drivers (ABC 7)

Chicago road repairs after long winter are now underway (WGN)

Lightfoot offers gas cards and Ventra credits to struggling commuters (Sun-Times)

Chicago rideshare drivers rally in Noble Square for better pay amid rising gas prices (ABC 7)

Designing more welcoming streets? Bring in the teens (Reader)

How a Bronzeville community center near the Green Line is using city grants to grow their work (Block Club)

Longtime Logan Square hardware shop owner says bike lanes have hurt business (Block Club)

CTA confirms signal pole that fell onto tracks was to blame for hours-long Red, Purple, Brown Line delay last week (CBS Chicago)

