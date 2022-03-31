Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 31

  • CTA holding virtual job fair looking to hire full-time bus drivers (ABC 7)
  • Chicago road repairs after long winter are now underway (WGN)
  • Lightfoot offers gas cards and Ventra credits to struggling commuters (Sun-Times)
  • Chicago rideshare drivers rally in Noble Square for better pay amid rising gas prices (ABC 7)
  • Designing more welcoming streets? Bring in the teens (Reader)
  • How a Bronzeville community center near the Green Line is using city grants to grow their work (Block Club)
  • Longtime Logan Square hardware shop owner says bike lanes have hurt business (Block Club)
  • CTA confirms signal pole that fell onto tracks was to blame for hours-long Red, Purple, Brown Line delay last week (CBS Chicago)

From March 28 to April 5, Streetsblog Chicago will be on a light publishing schedule, including Today’s Headlines and occasional articles.

