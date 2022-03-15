Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 15
- As CPS goes mask-optional, many stick with masks while others embrace chance to be maskless (Block Club)
- Logan leaders want federal relief for affordable housing, extended fines for demolitions near 606 (Block Club)
- Initial details revealed for affordable housing along 63rd Street in Woodlawn (YIMBY)
- Concrete falls in yet another DLSD bike-ped underpass, this time at Addison St. (CBS)
- Funding secured for Mundelein ped mall enhancements, Barrington ped rail crossing (Tribune)
- Meet Ralph Banasiak, the Daily Herald’s bicycle columnist (Active Transportation Alliance)
- CBS looks at “The Women’s ‘L’ Project” to rename CTA stations for influential Chicago women
