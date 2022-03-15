Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 15

As CPS goes mask-optional, many stick with masks while others embrace chance to be maskless (Block Club)

Logan leaders want federal relief for affordable housing, extended fines for demolitions near 606 (Block Club)

Initial details revealed for affordable housing along 63rd Street in Woodlawn (YIMBY)

Concrete falls in yet another DLSD bike-ped underpass, this time at Addison St. (CBS)

Funding secured for Mundelein ped mall enhancements, Barrington ped rail crossing (Tribune)

Meet Ralph Banasiak, the Daily Herald’s bicycle columnist (Active Transportation Alliance)

CBS looks at “The Women’s ‘L’ Project” to rename CTA stations for influential Chicago women

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.