Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 7
- CTA statement acknowledges it’s assigning unarmed guards to patrol hot spots at certain times of day
- Experts say downtown could see activity jump in April as more workers return to the offices (Sun-Times)
- Driver, 16, dies after striking traffic signal pole on 6-lane Butterfield Road near Orchard Road in Wheaton (NBC)
- $3.7M awarded to man who suffered arm injury after construction vehicle driver struck him on sidewalk (Law Bulletin)
- Cook County DOT gave Sauk Village $100K for engineering study of Sauk Trail and Torrence Avenue (Patch)
- Kane County Chronicle: Miles of improvements await Kane County bicyclists this spring
- Mount Prospect wants to create a tax increment financing district partly to fund bike-ped infra (Real Deal)
- Carnegie Elementary in Woodlawn wins grants for free bikes, helmets for kids, will teach safety classes (Block Club)
- $38 million project would bring 71 units of mixed-income housing to 44th/Cottage in Bronzeville (Block Club)
