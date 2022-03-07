Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 7

CTA statement acknowledges it’s assigning unarmed guards to patrol hot spots at certain times of day

Experts say downtown could see activity jump in April as more workers return to the offices (Sun-Times)

Driver, 16, dies after striking traffic signal pole on 6-lane Butterfield Road near Orchard Road in Wheaton (NBC)

$3.7M awarded to man who suffered arm injury after construction vehicle driver struck him on sidewalk (Law Bulletin)

Cook County DOT gave Sauk Village $100K for engineering study of Sauk Trail and Torrence Avenue (Patch)

Kane County Chronicle: Miles of improvements await Kane County bicyclists this spring

Mount Prospect wants to create a tax increment financing district partly to fund bike-ped infra (Real Deal)

Carnegie Elementary in Woodlawn wins grants for free bikes, helmets for kids, will teach safety classes (Block Club)

$38 million project would bring 71 units of mixed-income housing to 44th/Cottage in Bronzeville (Block Club)

