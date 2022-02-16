Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 16
- Dorval Carter: CTA will let equity and inclusion drive decisions about service (Sun-Times)
- 15-year-old boy attacks mother, steals SUV and causes fatal crash in Gary (Sun-Times)
- Body of Thomas Howe, 24, missing since January car crash, found in Des Plaines River near Libertyville (Tribune)
- Months after Nicholas Bailey, 30, killed in Roseland hit-and-run, family pleads for driver to come forward (ABC)
- Suspect arrested for armed robbery of Metra conductor at Van Buren station (Fox)
- City will rule on controversial Southeast Side metal scrapper’s permit by end of week (Block Club)
- CDOT responds to protest over removal of Halsted bike lane for turn lane by stenciling bike symbols on sidewalk
- Bryn Mawr bike lanes not funded in 39th Ward PB election, but other bike/ped improvements were (Block Club)
