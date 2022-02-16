Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 16

Dorval Carter: CTA will let equity and inclusion drive decisions about service (Sun-Times)

15-year-old boy attacks mother, steals SUV and causes fatal crash in Gary (Sun-Times)

Body of Thomas Howe, 24, missing since January car crash, found in Des Plaines River near Libertyville (Tribune)

Months after Nicholas Bailey, 30, killed in Roseland hit-and-run, family pleads for driver to come forward (ABC)

Suspect arrested for armed robbery of Metra conductor at Van Buren station (Fox)

City will rule on controversial Southeast Side metal scrapper’s permit by end of week (Block Club)

CDOT responds to protest over removal of Halsted bike lane for turn lane by stenciling bike symbols on sidewalk

Bryn Mawr bike lanes not funded in 39th Ward PB election, but other bike/ped improvements were (Block Club)

