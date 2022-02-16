Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 16

  • Dorval Carter: CTA will let equity and inclusion drive decisions about service (Sun-Times)
  • 15-year-old boy attacks mother, steals SUV and causes fatal crash in Gary (Sun-Times)
  • Body of Thomas Howe, 24, missing since January car crash, found in Des Plaines River near Libertyville (Tribune)
  • Months after Nicholas Bailey, 30, killed in Roseland hit-and-run, family pleads for driver to come forward (ABC)
  • Suspect arrested for armed robbery of Metra conductor at Van Buren station (Fox)
  • City will rule on controversial Southeast Side metal scrapper’s permit by end of week (Block Club)
  • CDOT responds to protest over removal of Halsted bike lane for turn lane by stenciling bike symbols on sidewalk
  • Bryn Mawr bike lanes not funded in 39th Ward PB election, but other bike/ped improvements were (Block Club)

