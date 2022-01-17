Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 17
- Activists protested upcoming release of killer cop Van Dyke, calling for citywide CTA shutdown (Tribune)
- Instead of getting fired, official in botched Little Village implosion gets written reprimand (Block Club)
- Police: Driver blew a red light in Waukegan, causing 4-car crash that killed another motorist (NBC)
- 19-year-old woman injured in shooting, crash near Joliet mall (Fox)
- CBS: On average, a violent crime happened on CTA property every day in the past 30 days
- Should “unremarkable” 111-year-old YMCA building near Naperville Metra be demolished? (Tribune)
- Equiticity is holding the North Lawndale Racial Justice Ride for MLK Day today
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago