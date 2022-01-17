Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 17

Activists protested upcoming release of killer cop Van Dyke, calling for citywide CTA shutdown (Tribune)

Instead of getting fired, official in botched Little Village implosion gets written reprimand (Block Club)

Police: Driver blew a red light in Waukegan, causing 4-car crash that killed another motorist (NBC)

19-year-old woman injured in shooting, crash near Joliet mall (Fox)

CBS: On average, a violent crime happened on CTA property every day in the past 30 days

Should “unremarkable” 111-year-old YMCA building near Naperville Metra be demolished? (Tribune)

Equiticity is holding the North Lawndale Racial Justice Ride for MLK Day today

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great January.

– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago