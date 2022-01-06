Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 6
- Activist asks CTA unions to shut down the system if Jason Van Dyke isn’t federally charged (Fox)
- No school Thursday as CPS, union standoff continues over in-person learning (Block Club)
- Police release photos of Jeep whose driver killed pedestrian at Belmont/Menard on NYE (WGN)
- Police: Female motorist killed in Antioch after veering into path of semi driver (Tribune)
- Driver charged with homicide, DUI in wrong-way Oak Park crash that killed female driver, 67 (WGN)
- North Lawndale News amplifies misleading Illinois Policy report on speed cameras
- R.I.P. former CTA bus driver Walter Daniel Edmonds, 93 (Legacy)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great January.
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago