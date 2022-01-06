Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 6

Activist asks CTA unions to shut down the system if Jason Van Dyke isn’t federally charged (Fox)

No school Thursday as CPS, union standoff continues over in-person learning (Block Club)

Police release photos of Jeep whose driver killed pedestrian at Belmont/Menard on NYE (WGN)

Police: Female motorist killed in Antioch after veering into path of semi driver (Tribune)

Driver charged with homicide, DUI in wrong-way Oak Park crash that killed female driver, 67 (WGN)

North Lawndale News amplifies misleading Illinois Policy report on speed cameras

R.I.P. former CTA bus driver Walter Daniel Edmonds, 93 (Legacy)

