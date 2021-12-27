Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 27

Editorial: To help Loop survive changes, city must make it easier to convert office space (Tribune)

Hit-and-run driver killed person in Schiller Park, vehicle recovered with fire damage (ABC)

Wet roads blamed for semi driver crashing into wall at Armitage, causing fuel leak (CBS)

Driver rear-ends semi in Pleasant Prairie, miraculously survives having roof sheared off car (ABC)

5 bikes stolen from Zion Cyclery last week, latest incident in bike shop burglary epidemic

Plan Commission advances 64-unit affordable building with 19 car spots at 1203 N. California (Block Club)

West Side athletic center, affordable housing project receive $6.7M in grants (Block Club)

Streetsblog Chicago will be operating on a light publishing schedule next week, including Today's Headlines and occasional posts, as we focus on wrapping up our fund drive. Have a great new year!



I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K, hopefully by January 1, to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your December.

– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago