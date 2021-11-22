Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 22
- IDOT hopes to use federal infra money to widen Ike, Stevenson, and Tri-State Tollway (Tribune)
- SUV driver who killed 5, injured 40+ in Waukesha parade may have been fleeing another incident (CNN)
- Driver strikes ride-hail vehicles from behind on 1500 block of N. DLSD, killing passenger (CBS)
- CPD: Man critically wounded in shootout with robber on CTA bus in Park Manor (Sun-Times)
- Hammond man charged with fatally shooting person with developmental disabilities on bike (Tribune)
- Man, 50, lying on Forest Park branch tracks survives being struck by Blue Line train (CBS)
- Police: CTA bus driver suffered medical emergency before striking KFC and bicycle in Tri-Taylor (CBS)
- Tribune looks at 147th/Sibley renovation, other upcoming Metra station rehabs
- NYC-based chain offering grocery delivery by bike could open in Wicker Park (Block Club)
