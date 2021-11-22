Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 22

IDOT hopes to use federal infra money to widen Ike, Stevenson, and Tri-State Tollway (Tribune)

SUV driver who killed 5, injured 40+ in Waukesha parade may have been fleeing another incident (CNN)

Driver strikes ride-hail vehicles from behind on 1500 block of N. DLSD, killing passenger (CBS)

CPD: Man critically wounded in shootout with robber on CTA bus in Park Manor (Sun-Times)

Hammond man charged with fatally shooting person with developmental disabilities on bike (Tribune)

Man, 50, lying on Forest Park branch tracks survives being struck by Blue Line train (CBS)

Police: CTA bus driver suffered medical emergency before striking KFC and bicycle in Tri-Taylor (CBS)

Tribune looks at 147th/Sibley renovation, other upcoming Metra station rehabs

NYC-based chain offering grocery delivery by bike could open in Wicker Park (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K by January 1 to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your November.

– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago