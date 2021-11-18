Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 18

Belmont Flyover, aka Red-Purple Bypass, debuts Friday morning at 4 a.m. at Belmont stop in Lakeview

CBS talks with South Siders about their hopes for the Red Line Extension after federal infra bill passes

Metra labor dispute boils over with strike rumblings, but agency says riders shouldn’t worry (Herald)

Metra will install 650 ticket machines via a $70M contract with VenTek (Kiosk Marketplace)

Blue Island residents call on state to take action after 1 pedestrian killed, at least 2 injured on 127th (NBC)

Driver, 32, killed after shooting leads to crash in North Lawndale (CBS)

Block Club looks at the 79th/Stony/S. Chicago crash epidemic, including recent pedestrian death

– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago