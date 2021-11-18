Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 18
- Belmont Flyover, aka Red-Purple Bypass, debuts Friday morning at 4 a.m. at Belmont stop in Lakeview
- CBS talks with South Siders about their hopes for the Red Line Extension after federal infra bill passes
- Metra labor dispute boils over with strike rumblings, but agency says riders shouldn’t worry (Herald)
- Metra will install 650 ticket machines via a $70M contract with VenTek (Kiosk Marketplace)
- Blue Island residents call on state to take action after 1 pedestrian killed, at least 2 injured on 127th (NBC)
- Driver, 32, killed after shooting leads to crash in North Lawndale (CBS)
- Block Club looks at the 79th/Stony/S. Chicago crash epidemic, including recent pedestrian death
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K by January 1 to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your November.
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago