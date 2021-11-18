Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 18

  • Belmont Flyover, aka Red-Purple Bypass, debuts Friday morning at 4 a.m. at Belmont stop in Lakeview
  • CBS talks with South Siders about their hopes for the Red Line Extension after federal infra bill passes
  • Metra will install 650 ticket machines via a $70M contract with VenTek (Kiosk Marketplace)
  • Blue Island residents call on state to take action after 1 pedestrian killed, at least 2 injured on 127th (NBC)
  • Driver, 32, killed after shooting leads to crash in North Lawndale (CBS)
  • Block Club looks at the 79th/Stony/S. Chicago crash epidemic, including recent pedestrian death

