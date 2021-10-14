Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 14
- Metra fares hold steady for 2022 but budget shortfall looms as ridership stagnates (Tribune)
- Box truck driver charged with DUI after causing fiery crash that killed Marvin White, 50, on Kennedy (Sun-Times)
- Woman survives being randomly pushed onto Cermak Green tracks by man “talking to himself,” “distressed” (NBC)
- Photos released of suspect in assault, robbery on Clark/Division platform (Fox)
- Timothy Hackett, killed on bike in Park Ridge, remembered as “joyful” person, no citations for driver (Tribune)
- 56-unit building, 20% affordable, with graffiti wall proposed 6 minutes from Logan California Blue stop (Block Club)
- Injured vet who found mobility through adaptive bike has distributed 600 adaptive cycles to others (WGN)
- Daily Herald discusses opportunities to check out fall colors, architecture on your bike
