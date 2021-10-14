Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 14

Metra fares hold steady for 2022 but budget shortfall looms as ridership stagnates (Tribune)

Box truck driver charged with DUI after causing fiery crash that killed Marvin White, 50, on Kennedy (Sun-Times)

Woman survives being randomly pushed onto Cermak Green tracks by man “talking to himself,” “distressed” (NBC)

Photos released of suspect in assault, robbery on Clark/Division platform (Fox)

Timothy Hackett, killed on bike in Park Ridge, remembered as “joyful” person, no citations for driver (Tribune)

56-unit building, 20% affordable, with graffiti wall proposed 6 minutes from Logan California Blue stop (Block Club)

Injured vet who found mobility through adaptive bike has distributed 600 adaptive cycles to others (WGN)

Daily Herald discusses opportunities to check out fall colors, architecture on your bike

