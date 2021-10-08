Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 8

  • ATA’s Kyle Whitehead discusses Chicago’s bikeway expansion plans on WBEZ
  • Tribune readers weigh in on ATA director Amy Rynell’s op-ed calling for more protected lanes
  • Driver fatally struck woman, 64, crossing Devon in Little India this morning (Sun-Times)
  • Benjamin Kennerly, 89, fatally struck on Bishop Ford Expressway near 120th (NBC)
  • Officials investigating cause of Bryn Mawr Red Line station crane collapse (ABC)
  • After N. Fulton Market development ban lifted, 204 units proposed next to Morgan stop (Crain’s)
  • If the Bears moved their stadium to Arlington Heights, how would fans get there? (Herald)
  • Diner at Tinley Park’s 80th Ave. station is expansion from hotel at convention center (Tribune)
  • Here’s how to get around the city during Sunday’s Chicago Marathon (NBC)
  • Metra runs extra train for Sox playoff game on Sunday (CBS)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

