Today's Headlines for Friday, October 8

ATA’s Kyle Whitehead discusses Chicago’s bikeway expansion plans on WBEZ

Tribune readers weigh in on ATA director Amy Rynell’s op-ed calling for more protected lanes

Driver fatally struck woman, 64, crossing Devon in Little India this morning (Sun-Times)

Benjamin Kennerly, 89, fatally struck on Bishop Ford Expressway near 120th (NBC)

Officials investigating cause of Bryn Mawr Red Line station crane collapse (ABC)

After N. Fulton Market development ban lifted, 204 units proposed next to Morgan stop (Crain’s)

If the Bears moved their stadium to Arlington Heights, how would fans get there? (Herald)

Mount Prospect train station, dozens more could be sold (Herald)

Diner at Tinley Park’s 80th Ave. station is expansion from hotel at convention center (Tribune)

Here’s how to get around the city during Sunday’s Chicago Marathon (NBC)

Metra runs extra train for Sox playoff game on Sunday (CBS)

