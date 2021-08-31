Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 31
- Chicago police pull over Black drivers 7 times more often than white drivers, state report shows (Block Club)
- Chicago cop put on desk duty after grabbing Black woman walking dog in Lincoln Park (Block Club)
- 2 killed when motorcyclist strikes pedestrian in Peotone, driver drags motorcyclist (Tribune)
- 3 hospitalized after Amazon driver is involved in crash on I-290, truck bursts into flames (CBS)
- Schedules for Metra Rock Island, North Central Service lines to change starting Tuesday 9/7 (CBS)
- WGN checks out the Sundays on State car-free event series
- Today is the last day for 1st Ward residents to submit proposals for PB election (Block Club)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.