Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 7

  • BGA: Experts say there are few programs to steer child carjackers away from trouble
  • 6 injured, including 3 teens, in Loop car-motorcycle crash (ABC)
  • Joneisha Ransberry, 38, IDed as one of 3 victims of June 27 car/Metra crash (Beverly Review)
  • Several kids set off fireworks in the back of 79th Street bus in South Shore (CBS)
  • Daily Herald looks at increased weekday Metra service in McHenry County
  • BOMA’s Lunch on LaSalle car-free Cafe Street event draws a crowd
  • Taste of Chicago To-Go kicks off today in Pullman, travels to locations across the city

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.