Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 7
- BGA: Experts say there are few programs to steer child carjackers away from trouble
- 6 injured, including 3 teens, in Loop car-motorcycle crash (ABC)
- Joneisha Ransberry, 38, IDed as one of 3 victims of June 27 car/Metra crash (Beverly Review)
- Several kids set off fireworks in the back of 79th Street bus in South Shore (CBS)
- Daily Herald looks at increased weekday Metra service in McHenry County
- BOMA’s Lunch on LaSalle car-free Cafe Street event draws a crowd
- Taste of Chicago To-Go kicks off today in Pullman, travels to locations across the city
