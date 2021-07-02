Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 2

ELPC: RTA’s proposed “performance-based standards” would just maintain the status quo

Four local road, bridge projects included in House infrastructure bill (Tribune)

CPD: Man shot in neck, critically wounded on Green Line near 51st was not intended target (Tribune)

Gun permit holder chases hit-and-run driver after minor crash, engages in gunfight, gets grazed in leg (ABC)

Teen arrested in Naperville for battery, underage drinking, “pedestrian under the influence” (Tribune)

Cappleman supports Weiss parking lot development with 314 units, only 8 on-site affordable (Block Club)

Mr. Dad’s Father’s Club to host a Father’s March in Englewood on Saturday (Block Club)

