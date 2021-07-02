Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 2
- ELPC: RTA’s proposed “performance-based standards” would just maintain the status quo
- Four local road, bridge projects included in House infrastructure bill (Tribune)
- CPD: Man shot in neck, critically wounded on Green Line near 51st was not intended target (Tribune)
- Gun permit holder chases hit-and-run driver after minor crash, engages in gunfight, gets grazed in leg (ABC)
- Teen arrested in Naperville for battery, underage drinking, “pedestrian under the influence” (Tribune)
- Cappleman supports Weiss parking lot development with 314 units, only 8 on-site affordable (Block Club)
- Mr. Dad’s Father’s Club to host a Father’s March in Englewood on Saturday (Block Club)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.