Loop Alliance releases details on first Sundays on State

Recently the Chicago Loop Alliance, a member-based organization promoting business and cultural activities in the Loop, shared more details about the first Sundays on State. Sundays on State will be a weekly open streets program starting on Sunday, July 11th. The open streets festivities will pedestrianize State Street between Madison and Lake streets (allowing people driving east and west to cross the event at Washington and Randolph streets) for up to twelve Sundays. The street closures will last from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and the event itself will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Note that Sundays on State will not be happening on August 1st or 15th,.

Attendees will have 70 activations at their disposal throughout the day such as interactive painting, live theater, yoga, dance, circus performances, jazz and bluegrass musicians, DJs, outdoor dining, sidewalk vendors, and more, according to the Loop Alliance. CEO Michael Edwards. Edwards stated, “After the year we’ve had, we want to offer an opportunity to come together, participate, and heal with one another.”

Given the variety of activities or activations, it sounds like there will be something for almost everyone. If you plan on attending Sundays on State, be sure to register beforehand. Those who register to attend Sundays on State at www.LoopChicago.com/SundaysonState will be automatically entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Loop staycation package.

I’m pretty disappointed that Sundays on State doesn’t fully pedestrianize State since Washington and Randolph will still be open to vehicular traffic. I’m not sure if that concession to drivers was CLA’s own idea or was due to insistence from the city. Despite that flaw in the plan, I intend to make the trip downtown to check out Sundays on State at some point, and I’ll let you know what I think.