Today’s Headlines for Friday, June 18

After hit-and-run driver injured Oscars Olivares, 27, in Avondale, neighbors are raising money for him (Block Club)

13-year-old boy shot in leg while riding bike in West Pullman (Sun-Times)

Group of people of Divvy bikes attack man on bike at Madison/Wabash, steal his cycle (CBS)

New service offers by-the-month scooter rentals, advocates say more PBLs are needed (Tribune)

Letter: Rename Grant Park for DuSable instead of LSD (Sun-Times)

Chicago cyclist attempts world record bike ride around Lake Michigan (ABC)

Here’s a guide to local bike routes from the Daily Herald

