Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 24

Lightfoot announces $80 million in housing rental assistance (Tribune)

Reilly accuses ride-hail companies of “predatory fares,” wants price cap imposed (Sun-Times)

Father, 39, dies after driving through retention net into the Calumet River; son, 16, rescued (ABC)

Police investigating shooting at Orland Park Metra station Saturday night, no injuries (Fox)

The Guardian looks at Obama Center-related displacement issues

Chatham’s ‘Mobile Boardwalk’ will bring outdoor dining, more summer events (Block Club)

Block parties are back — but without bouncy houses, city says (Block Club)

WBEZ gets commuting tips from the Active Transportation Alliance

WGN checks out the Biking Out Negativity ride in North Lawndale

What’s the best way to bike to Kenosha? (The Chainlink)

