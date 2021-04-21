Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 21

7000-Series cars go into service on Blue Line, with screens displaying surveillance images of riders (CBS)

Committee vote on DuSable Drive proposal pushed back to 4/29 (BHM)

Two CPD officers were injured in a hit-and-run crash in Gresham (ABC)

Sun-Times: Lightfoot’s massive rewrite of affordable housing ordinance sails through committee

Zoning Committee approves lift of ban on residential developments N. of Lake in Fulton Market (Block Club)

109-foot-tall office building proposed near Morgan station (Block Club)

Chicago Council on Science & Tech hosts program on history and future of local transportation on 5/3

