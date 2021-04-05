Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 5

COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor dining ban, may return soon in suburban Cook (Tribune)

Sun-Times as residents about their plans to return to riding transit (Sun-Times)

Local leaders tell John they’re jazzed about about Biden’s $2T infra bill (Reader)

The Tribune looks at possible projects that could be done with the new infra funding

4 of 5 killed in 2 separate Eisenhower wrong-way crashes in Chicago, Forest Park ID’d (CBS)

Chicago Fire Department vehicle driver involved in Bronzeville crash that injured 3 (ABC)

Pickup truck driver injured pedestrian at Church/Chicago in Evanston (Evanston Now)

2 people injured at Sheridan in 3rd Red Line stabbing incident in less than a month (CBS)

Activist delivers Easter baskets despite injuries from being hit by CTA bus driver (ABC)

A brief history of the bicycle and Chicago’s role in it (WGN)

