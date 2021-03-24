Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 24

Loop Alliance plans to open State Street to pedestrians on up to 12 Sundays this summer (WTTW)

Ald. King drops ordinance that would have blocked new museums to preserve parking (Block Club)

Hit-and-run driver critically injured male pedestrian in Lawndale (ABC)

Trucker injured, cited after running red in Joliet, causing 3-semi crash (Patch)

4 teens wanted in beating, robbery at CTA Belmont station in Lakeview (Sun-Times)

RTA’s fiscal picture is looking better thank to stimulus, higher-than-expected tax revenue (Bond Buyer)

Reilly proposes zoning change that could clear the way for demolition of Thompson Center (Tribune)

Reilly proposes requiring City Council vote before permanent removal of monuments (Sun-Times)

