Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 17

Chicago sets April 19 return date for high school students (Block Club)

“Weakened” clear air ordinance moves forward — with no support from environmental groups (Block Club)

Red Line service disrupted after man stabbed on Near South Side; victim is in good condition (CBS)

Logan Square church is offering micro-grants for community improvement projects (Block Club)

105-year-old home at 5642 N. Ashland would be would be 3rd teardown on its block (Block Club)

Metra-friendly Ravinia venue announces return of concerts this summer (Sun-Times)

After nearing a deal for probation, ‘serial stowaway’ is arrested again at O’Hare (Tribune)

