Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 25

IG report shows mayor, police drove decisions to shut down transit, raise bridges (ATA)

Chicago lawmakers push for equity and transparency in state transportation proposal (WGEM)

Developers could pay a $15,000 fee to tear down homes in Pilsen and along The 606 (Block Club)

Driver hits another car in Englewood, second car crashes into building, 1st driver flees (ABC)

Driver from Rolling Meadows crash that killed 4, including 2 children, charged with aggravated DUI (CBS)

MED service disrupted Wednesday evening for bomb scare on tracks in South Shore (Sun-Times)

ATA will help lead discussion about transportation and food access at Food Justice Summit in March

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

– John Greenfield, co-editor