Today’s Headlines for Monday, February
- 39th Ward residents can vote for bike lanes on Bryn Mawr in PB election (The Chainlink)
- Man, 83, killed and woman, 40, injured in head-on crash near St. Charles (WGN)
- Orange train derailed near Midway Sunday morning, no injuries reported (NBC)
- Paths and crosswalks around Logan monument aren’t being cleared this winter (Block Club)
- Moving 350-spot garage at NWU medical facility underground will add $7M to cost (Block Club)
- Luxury anti-TOD near Morgan station will have 80 units, 112 spaces (Block Club)
- Veteran transportation advocate Jacky Grimshaw will be honored at ATA gala on 2/24
