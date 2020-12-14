Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 14

4 killed in fiery crash when driver crashes into building in Cicero (Tribune)

Box truck driver struck and killed pedestrian in Arlington Heights (WGN)

Tribune: Rate of violent crime on CTA trains and platforms more than doubled this year

Man, 50, stabbed in face on Red Line near Chinatown early Sunday (CBS)

56-unit building with 8 affordable apartments, 56 spots pitched near California stop (Block Club)

Developer hopes to build micro-unit hotel with no parking near Morgan stop (Block Club)

Virtual exercise demos help bicyclists stay active and prevent injuries during COVID (ATA)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your December.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago