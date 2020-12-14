Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 14
- 4 killed in fiery crash when driver crashes into building in Cicero (Tribune)
- Box truck driver struck and killed pedestrian in Arlington Heights (WGN)
- Tribune: Rate of violent crime on CTA trains and platforms more than doubled this year
- Man, 50, stabbed in face on Red Line near Chinatown early Sunday (CBS)
- 56-unit building with 8 affordable apartments, 56 spots pitched near California stop (Block Club)
- Developer hopes to build micro-unit hotel with no parking near Morgan stop (Block Club)
- Virtual exercise demos help bicyclists stay active and prevent injuries during COVID (ATA)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your December.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago