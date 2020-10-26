Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 26
- Driver struck and killed Czeslaw Kosman, 78, on his bike Friday in Norwood Park (Sun-Times)
- Driver charged in South Loop hit-and-run crash that left woman critically hurt (ABC)
- 25 years later, Fox River Grove Metra-school bus crash still haunts engineer, other survivors (Sun-Times)
- Zotti: To save Chicago post-pandemic, leverage rail to increase opportunities for all (Sun-Times)
- Daily Herald looks at the challenges facing Pace as it finalizes its 2021 budget
- Letter: Metra, enforce your mask rules! (Here’s South Shore Line’s controversial approach) (Sun-Times)
- Loomis bridge reopens with concrete-filled bike lanes (City of Chicago)
- Aurora will apply for state grant to finish connecting bike trail through far East Side (Tribune)
- MPC hosts “Life on Wheels” future of mobility documentary screening & conversation on 11/12
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
