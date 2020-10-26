Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 26

Driver struck and killed Czeslaw Kosman, 78, on his bike Friday in Norwood Park (Sun-Times)

Driver charged in South Loop hit-and-run crash that left woman critically hurt (ABC)

25 years later, Fox River Grove Metra-school bus crash still haunts engineer, other survivors (Sun-Times)

Zotti: To save Chicago post-pandemic, leverage rail to increase opportunities for all (Sun-Times)

Daily Herald looks at the challenges facing Pace as it finalizes its 2021 budget

Letter: Metra, enforce your mask rules! (Here’s South Shore Line’s controversial approach) (Sun-Times)

Loomis bridge reopens with concrete-filled bike lanes (City of Chicago)

Aurora will apply for state grant to finish connecting bike trail through far East Side (Tribune)

MPC hosts “Life on Wheels” future of mobility documentary screening & conversation on 11/12

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago