Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 14

Advocates call for keeping transit running during any post-election protests (ATA)

CTA rolls out a program to help businesses cope with RPM construction disruptions (Block Club)

Trucker fatally struck Jo’Ovyonne Kortize Du’shon Williams, 16, on bike in Joliet (Patch)

Robbie Klapp, 51, fatally struck by two drivers in Joliet (Patch)

Driver ran light before crash that killed Cecilia Bautista, 16, Sunday in Archer Heights (Sun-Times)

Oak Lawn, a ‘car-centric’ village, eyes improving pedestrian experience along SW Highway (Tribune)

New Tower at 110 N. Wacker includes a stretch of covered riverwalk (RE Journals)

There’s fresh green and red paint on the Dearborn bike and bus lanes (CDOT)

John, other local reporterss discuss covering eTOD at Elevated Chicago panel Thursday 5:30 PM

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago