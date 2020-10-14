Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 14
- Advocates call for keeping transit running during any post-election protests (ATA)
- CTA rolls out a program to help businesses cope with RPM construction disruptions (Block Club)
- Trucker fatally struck Jo’Ovyonne Kortize Du’shon Williams, 16, on bike in Joliet (Patch)
- Robbie Klapp, 51, fatally struck by two drivers in Joliet (Patch)
- Driver ran light before crash that killed Cecilia Bautista, 16, Sunday in Archer Heights (Sun-Times)
- Oak Lawn, a ‘car-centric’ village, eyes improving pedestrian experience along SW Highway (Tribune)
- New Tower at 110 N. Wacker includes a stretch of covered riverwalk (RE Journals)
- There’s fresh green and red paint on the Dearborn bike and bus lanes (CDOT)
- John, other local reporterss discuss covering eTOD at Elevated Chicago panel Thursday 5:30 PM
