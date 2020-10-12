Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 12

Motorist turns himself in after killing woman, 88, in wheelchair in St. Charles, fleeing (Sun-Times)

Driver strikes, critically injures elderly woman using walker near Wheeling Walmart entrance (ABC)

High-speed street race leads to deadly crash Sunday in Archer Heights (CBS)

Driver injured 3 pedestrians before slamming into Church Saturday in W. Humboldt (NBC)

Motorist, 64, injured 2 males, including boy, 8, on North Sunday in Hermosa (Sun-Times)

Man in serious condition after being stabbed in head, falling on tracks at Cicero Blue stop (Sun-Times)

Fiery Dan Ryan crash Saturday near 67th leaves 1 hurt; Red Line service affected (ABC)

New pump track opens at Big Marsh bike park on Southeast Side (CBS)

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago