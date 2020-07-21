Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 21
- Police took 76 bikes from Columbus protesters Friday, owners want them back (Block Club)
- Details on Red Line work in Uptown and Edgewater, “a massive disruption” (Block Club)
- 2 people on Divvy bikes were injured in River North drive-by shooting Saturday night (CBS)
- Metra selects engineering, design firms for 75th Street Corridor projects (Progressive Railroading)
- Metra to begin West Hinsdale Station platform replacement (Progressive Railroading)
- Medical personnel allowed to ride Metra free through August (Patch)
- bike tour commemorating 1919 Chicago Race Riot takes place Saturday (Defender)
