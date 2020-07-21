Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 21

Police took 76 bikes from Columbus protesters Friday, owners want them back (Block Club)

Details on Red Line work in Uptown and Edgewater, “a massive disruption” (Block Club)

2 people on Divvy bikes were injured in River North drive-by shooting Saturday night (CBS)

Metra selects engineering, design firms for 75th Street Corridor projects (Progressive Railroading)

Metra to begin West Hinsdale Station platform replacement (Progressive Railroading)

Medical personnel allowed to ride Metra free through August (Patch)

bike tour commemorating 1919 Chicago Race Riot takes place Saturday (Defender)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.