Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 13

Planned disruptions at the Granville, Thorndale and Bryn Mawr stations start Friday (WTTW)

Motorist fatally struck man, 72, on bike in North Lawndale (CBS)

SUV driver fatally struck young man in Mount Greenwood (Sun-Times)

3 Chicago police officers hurt in squad car crash In Lawndale (CBS)

CPD reports 8 recent violent robberies on CTA platforms downtown and in Lincoln Park (NBC)

A look at Chicago pedestrian safety stats (Chicago Now)

Lack of masks on pedestrians on riverwalk sparks safety concerns (CBS)

The Sun-Times looks at public art in CTA Stations

Tour de France has been postponed, but there’s a virtual TDF going on right now (Chainlink)

Street Love Ride: Rolling Deep for Peace in North Lawndale on 8/15 at 5 PM, 3147 W. Douglas

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.