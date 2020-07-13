Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 13
- Planned disruptions at the Granville, Thorndale and Bryn Mawr stations start Friday (WTTW)
- Motorist fatally struck man, 72, on bike in North Lawndale (CBS)
- SUV driver fatally struck young man in Mount Greenwood (Sun-Times)
- 3 Chicago police officers hurt in squad car crash In Lawndale (CBS)
- CPD reports 8 recent violent robberies on CTA platforms downtown and in Lincoln Park (NBC)
- A look at Chicago pedestrian safety stats (Chicago Now)
- Lack of masks on pedestrians on riverwalk sparks safety concerns (CBS)
- The Sun-Times looks at public art in CTA Stations
- Tour de France has been postponed, but there’s a virtual TDF going on right now (Chainlink)
- Street Love Ride: Rolling Deep for Peace in North Lawndale on 8/15 at 5 PM, 3147 W. Douglas
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.