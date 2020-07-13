Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 13

  • Planned disruptions at the Granville, Thorndale and Bryn Mawr stations start Friday (WTTW)
  • Motorist fatally struck man, 72, on bike in North Lawndale (CBS)
  • SUV driver fatally struck young man in Mount Greenwood (Sun-Times)
  • 3 Chicago police officers hurt in squad car crash In Lawndale (CBS)
  • CPD reports 8 recent violent robberies on CTA platforms downtown and in Lincoln Park (NBC)
  • A look at Chicago pedestrian safety stats (Chicago Now)
  • Lack of masks on pedestrians on riverwalk sparks safety concerns (CBS)
  • The Sun-Times looks at public art in CTA Stations
  • Tour de France has been postponed, but there’s a virtual TDF going on right now (Chainlink)
  • Street Love Ride: Rolling Deep for Peace in North Lawndale on 8/15 at 5 PM, 3147 W. Douglas

