Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 9
- Best practices for keeping transit riders informed during COVID-19 (Active Trans)
- NBC: Lots of people are using the lakefront E. of LSD, even though it’s still technically closed
- Kamin: The lakefront is essentially open already, so open it for real with safety measures (Tribune)
- Ald. Sigcho-Lopez wants cafe streets in Pilsen and Chinatown (Block Club)
- Bars want Lightfoot to legalize outdoor service for venues that don’t serve food (Block Club)
- Driver who allegedly intentionally struck van, killing driver, charged with murder (WREX)
- Naperville man charged with reckless homicide and DUI in fatal car crash (Tribune)
- Chicago police officers rescue driver from smoking car in Eisenhower Expressway crash (ABC)
- Driver crashes into building at 105th and Torrence in South Deering (Sun-Times)
- Illinois Tollway installing giant beams on Mile Long Bridge (Tribune)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.