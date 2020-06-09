Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 9

Best practices for keeping transit riders informed during COVID-19 (Active Trans)

NBC: Lots of people are using the lakefront E. of LSD, even though it’s still technically closed

Kamin: The lakefront is essentially open already, so open it for real with safety measures (Tribune)

Ald. Sigcho-Lopez wants cafe streets in Pilsen and Chinatown (Block Club)

Bars want Lightfoot to legalize outdoor service for venues that don’t serve food (Block Club)

Driver who allegedly intentionally struck van, killing driver, charged with murder (WREX)

Naperville man charged with reckless homicide and DUI in fatal car crash (Tribune)

Chicago police officers rescue driver from smoking car in Eisenhower Expressway crash (ABC)

Driver crashes into building at 105th and Torrence in South Deering (Sun-Times)

Illinois Tollway installing giant beams on Mile Long Bridge (Tribune)

