Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 7
- Hit-and-run driver fatally struck man, 57 in North Lawndale (Sun-Times)
- 3 people, including 2 teenage girls, injured when driver slams into ‘L’ support pillar (NBC)
- 2 drivers without insurance crash on South Shore Metra tracks, no injuries (Tribune)
- Controversial City Observatory post uses Chicago’s open streets debate as a case study
- Public policy students have launched another petition to reopen LFT and pilot Slow Streets
- Despite low ridership, Metra will increase MED weekend service as part of PTC install (Trains)
- Virtual Ride of Silence event takes place Wednesday 5/10 at 6:30 PM
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.