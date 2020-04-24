Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 24

Stay at Home extended to May 30, Masks must be worn in indoor public spaces (Block Club)

With libraries, retail outlets closed more homeless people are sheltering on the CTA (Tribune)

Ex-Trib transpo columnist Hilkevitch wonders if packed ‘L’ trains will be a thing again (Sun-Times)

Prosecutors: Man fleeing police caused crash in West Garfield Park that killed passenger (Tribune)

95th-bound Red Line trains skipping 3 Edgewater stations this weekend (WTTW)

Blair Kamin reviews the Riverview Bridge, aka The Hot Doug (Tribune)

Petition to reopen the Lakefront Trail for bike commuting breaks 1,000 signatures

Don’t do Critical Mass tonight — do your own #CoronaMass instead

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.