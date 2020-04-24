Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 24
- Stay at Home extended to May 30, Masks must be worn in indoor public spaces (Block Club)
- With libraries, retail outlets closed more homeless people are sheltering on the CTA (Tribune)
- Ex-Trib transpo columnist Hilkevitch wonders if packed ‘L’ trains will be a thing again (Sun-Times)
- Prosecutors: Man fleeing police caused crash in West Garfield Park that killed passenger (Tribune)
- 95th-bound Red Line trains skipping 3 Edgewater stations this weekend (WTTW)
- Blair Kamin reviews the Riverview Bridge, aka The Hot Doug (Tribune)
- Petition to reopen the Lakefront Trail for bike commuting breaks 1,000 signatures
- Don’t do Critical Mass tonight — do your own #CoronaMass instead
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.