Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 16

City officials imply the total closure of the lakefront has helped flatten the curve (Block Club)

Petition to reopen the Lakefront Trail to bikes only has about 850 signatures

Metra may lose over $500 million — and 97% of riders — due to coronavirus (Sun-Times)

In addition to the 50-car pileup, there were 80 other expressway crashes yesterday (Sun-Times)

Warrant issued for second suspect in killing of ex-Marine pushed into CTA train (Sun-Times)

Another interview with a food delivery driver (Chicago Magazine)

Active Trans: We’ve got resources for educating kids about walking and biking safety

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.