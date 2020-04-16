Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 16

  • City officials imply the total closure of the lakefront has helped flatten the curve (Block Club)
  • Petition to reopen the Lakefront Trail to bikes only has about 850 signatures
  • Metra may lose over $500 million — and 97% of riders — due to coronavirus (Sun-Times)
  • In addition to the 50-car pileup, there were 80 other expressway crashes yesterday (Sun-Times)
  • Warrant issued for second suspect in killing of ex-Marine pushed into CTA train (Sun-Times)
  • Another interview with a food delivery driver (Chicago Magazine)
  • Active Trans: We’ve got  resources for educating kids about walking and biking safety

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus. 

