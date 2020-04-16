Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 16
- City officials imply the total closure of the lakefront has helped flatten the curve (Block Club)
- Petition to reopen the Lakefront Trail to bikes only has about 850 signatures
- Metra may lose over $500 million — and 97% of riders — due to coronavirus (Sun-Times)
- In addition to the 50-car pileup, there were 80 other expressway crashes yesterday (Sun-Times)
- Warrant issued for second suspect in killing of ex-Marine pushed into CTA train (Sun-Times)
- Another interview with a food delivery driver (Chicago Magazine)
- Active Trans: We’ve got resources for educating kids about walking and biking safety
