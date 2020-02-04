Male fatally struck Museum Campus intersection where pedestrian traffic is banned

A driver fatally struck a male pedestrian who was attempting to cross Lake Shore Drive by the Museum Campus at a signalized surface intersection with no sidewalks or crosswalks, where signs ban pedestrian crossing.

According to police, on Saturday, February 1, at about 7:45 p.m., the person was attempting to cross the 1400 block of South Lake Shore Drive at McFetridge Drive, between Soldier Field and the Field Museum of Natural History. There are no bike and pedestrian crossings from the lakefront to inland areas between the underpasses by Roosevelt Road and the bike/pedestrian bridge by the 18th Street Metra station.

Police say the male pedestrian was walking east and was attempting to cross the northbound lanes when the motorist struck him. He may have been coming from Columbus Drive, which terminates at McFetridge, but lacks sidewalks and has signs prohibiting bike/ped access south of Roosevelt.

The male “suffered severe head trauma” and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet released his identity.

The driver was not cited, police said. Major Accidents is investigating the case.

Fatality Tracker: 2020 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets

Pedestrian: 2

Bicyclist: 0

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data released by the Chicago Department of Transportation.