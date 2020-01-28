Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 28

SUV driver fatally struck woman, 58, crossing 6-lane Manheim Rd. near O’Hare (Sun-Times)

Driver veered onto sidewalk in Gold Coast, seriously injuring pedestrian (Sun-Times)

SUV driver accused of running stop sign in Cragin while intoxicated, injuring 2 officers (Sun-Times)

CPD: Driver arrested after failing to yield to squad car, injuring 2 officers; DUI suspected (Sun-Times)

West Side Blue service suspended Monday afternoon after reports of smoke at Jackson (NBC)

Metra MD-N inbound service delayed after train breaks down near Libertyville (Sun-Times)

Metra’s Grayland station and bridge getting upgrades (Block Club)

Womp womp: Court dismisses Uber’s nuisance lawsuit over Divvy/Lyft expansion deal (BRAIN)

New signs encourages commuters to spend time and money near Mount Prospect station (Urban Land)

Dyer consequences: Teen commutes 3 hours a day from ‘burbs and back by transit to study music (Tribune)

