Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 11
- Zotti: To grow Chicago’s population, we need to stem Black flight, develop the South Lakefront (Sun-Times)
- “Fare-capping 101” by Streetsblog writer Lynda Lopez (Active Trans)
- Chicago Park District workers are OK after their truck slid into the lake while salting LFT near Oak (WGN)
- Block Club looks at cyclists’ successful campaign to keep the bike-friendly layout on Drexel
- As Metra looks to extend rail services to Kendall, Yorkville to vote on potential station locations (ABC)
- Someone put tinsel, ribbons, bells, and Santas on Chicago bike lane bollards for the holidays (Block Club)
- The Recyclery is hiring a bookkeeper (The Chainlink)
Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago