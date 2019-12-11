Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 11

Zotti: To grow Chicago’s population, we need to stem Black flight, develop the South Lakefront (Sun-Times)

“Fare-capping 101” by Streetsblog writer Lynda Lopez (Active Trans)

Chicago Park District workers are OK after their truck slid into the lake while salting LFT near Oak (WGN)

Block Club looks at cyclists’ successful campaign to keep the bike-friendly layout on Drexel

As Metra looks to extend rail services to Kendall, Yorkville to vote on potential station locations (ABC)

Someone put tinsel, ribbons, bells, and Santas on Chicago bike lane bollards for the holidays ( Block Club

The Recyclery is hiring a bookkeeper (The Chainlink)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our January 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago