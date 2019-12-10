Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 10

Chainlinkers share their experiences biking the Riverview Bridge, want the route extended

Long-vacant building off Devon strip will finally be used… as a parking garage (Block Club)

Oswego could rework its zoning rules for a ‘vibrant and pedestrian-oriented’ downtown (Tribune)

Former LUCHA director Juan Carlos Linares stepping down from job with Lightfoot (Politico)

Toys for Tots drive at downtown Metra stations during rush hours (CBS)

19th annual Santa Cycle Rampage this Saturday noon at Twisted Spoke (Chainlink)

Shared Use Mobility Center holds a reception at Transportation Research Board meeting on 1/12

National Shared Mobility Summit takes place March 17-19 at McCormick Place

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our January 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago