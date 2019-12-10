Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 10
- Chainlinkers share their experiences biking the Riverview Bridge, want the route extended
- Long-vacant building off Devon strip will finally be used… as a parking garage (Block Club)
- Oswego could rework its zoning rules for a ‘vibrant and pedestrian-oriented’ downtown (Tribune)
- Former LUCHA director Juan Carlos Linares stepping down from job with Lightfoot (Politico)
- Toys for Tots drive at downtown Metra stations during rush hours (CBS)
- 19th annual Santa Cycle Rampage this Saturday noon at Twisted Spoke (Chainlink)
- Shared Use Mobility Center holds a reception at Transportation Research Board meeting on 1/12
- National Shared Mobility Summit takes place March 17-19 at McCormick Place
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our January 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago