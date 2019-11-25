Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 25
- Chicago’ 7-year-old goal of eliminating traffic fatalities hasn’t had much effect (CityLab)
- Bother of fallen cyclist Douglas DeMott discusses his goal of improving safety (Active Trans)
- Firetruck driver runs red, critically injuring female motorist; police say brakes failed (ABC)
- Officer, bystander rescue driver from burning car after they struck a Naperville building (Sun-Times)
- Search for Loop bank robbery suspect briefly halted CTA trains Friday afternoon (NBC)
- Washington Post looks at the E-TOD movement, including Chicago’s KLEO Art Residences
- Letters: Ventra kiosks don’t work well; Cyclist who wiped out wants everyone to wear helmets (Tribune)
- Some cranky guy wrote an anti-bike letter to the Sun-Times (scroll down)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago