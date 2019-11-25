Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 25

  • Chicago’ 7-year-old goal of eliminating traffic fatalities hasn’t had much effect (CityLab)
  • Bother of fallen cyclist Douglas DeMott discusses his goal of improving safety (Active Trans)
  • Firetruck driver runs red, critically injuring female motorist; police say brakes failed (ABC)
  • Officer, bystander rescue driver from burning car after they struck a Naperville building (Sun-Times)
  • Search for Loop bank robbery suspect briefly halted CTA trains Friday afternoon (NBC)
  • Washington Post looks at the E-TOD movement, including Chicago’s KLEO Art Residences
  • Letters: Ventra kiosks don’t work well; Cyclist who wiped out wants everyone to wear helmets (Tribune)
  • Some cranky guy wrote an anti-bike letter to the Sun-Times (scroll down)

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago