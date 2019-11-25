Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 25

Chicago’ 7-year-old goal of eliminating traffic fatalities hasn’t had much effect (CityLab)

Bother of fallen cyclist Douglas DeMott discusses his goal of improving safety (Active Trans)

Firetruck driver runs red, critically injuring female motorist; police say brakes failed (ABC)

Officer, bystander rescue driver from burning car after they struck a Naperville building (Sun-Times)

Search for Loop bank robbery suspect briefly halted CTA trains Friday afternoon (NBC)

Washington Post looks at the E-TOD movement, including Chicago’s KLEO Art Residences

Letters: Ventra kiosks don’t work well; Cyclist who wiped out wants everyone to wear helmets (Tribune)

Some cranky guy wrote an anti-bike letter to the Sun-Times (scroll down)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago