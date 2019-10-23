Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 23
- City urges commuters to use CTA since teachers union rally will take over downtown streets (WGN)
- Officials discuss their strategies for coping with rising lake levels this winter (Block Club)
- Genoa City, WI, police announce internal review of chase that ended in fatal Fox Lake crash (Tribune)
- 2 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in South Loop (Sun-Times)
- In the midst of TOD controversies, Logan Square Preservation election sees record turnout (Block Club)
- New York Times article on green waves cites Chicago’s Wells Street as a best practice
- CBS: City confirmed that sinkhole near Desplaines bike lane was fixed, but it wasn’t
- Webster bridge will close during daytime hours starting Monday through 11/25 (Block Club)
- What it was like riding vintage ‘L’ cars during the CTA’s 72nd anniversary (Active Trans)
