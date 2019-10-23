Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 23

City urges commuters to use CTA since teachers union rally will take over downtown streets (WGN)

Officials discuss their strategies for coping with rising lake levels this winter (Block Club)

Genoa City, WI, police announce internal review of chase that ended in fatal Fox Lake crash (Tribune)

2 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in South Loop (Sun-Times)

In the midst of TOD controversies, Logan Square Preservation election sees record turnout (Block Club)

New York Times article on green waves cites Chicago’s Wells Street as a best practice

CBS: City confirmed that sinkhole near Desplaines bike lane was fixed, but it wasn’t

Webster bridge will close during daytime hours starting Monday through 11/25 (Block Club)

What it was like riding vintage ‘L’ cars during the CTA’s 72nd anniversary (Active Trans)

