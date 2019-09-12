Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 12

How do we keep NIMBYs from killing good projects like the Dickens Greenway (Active Trans)

In an effort to protect Lakefront Trail, beaches from high water, CDOT installing Jersey walls (Curbed)

Judge says lawsuit to block Lincoln Yards may not pass legal muster (Block Club)

Lori gets scrapyard near Lincoln Yards site to leave the North Side by 2020 (Tribune)

Man charged with criminal sexual assault for attack at Pulaski Pink Line station (Sun-Times)

Driver crashes into a building at Washington/Elizabeth in West Loop, occupants flee (Sun-Times)

Drawings by late musician Wesley Willis, featuring cityscapes, transportation, showing at gallery (Block Club)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the rest of your summer.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago