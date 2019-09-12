Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 12

  • How do we keep NIMBYs from killing good projects like the Dickens Greenway (Active Trans)
  • In an effort to protect Lakefront Trail, beaches from high water, CDOT installing Jersey walls (Curbed)
  • Judge says lawsuit to block Lincoln Yards may not pass legal muster (Block Club)
  • Lori gets scrapyard near Lincoln Yards site to leave the North Side by 2020 (Tribune)
  • Man charged with criminal sexual assault for attack at Pulaski Pink Line station (Sun-Times)
  • Driver crashes into a building at Washington/Elizabeth in West Loop, occupants flee (Sun-Times)
  • Drawings by late musician Wesley Willis, featuring cityscapes, transportation, showing at gallery (Block Club)

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago