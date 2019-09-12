Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 12
- How do we keep NIMBYs from killing good projects like the Dickens Greenway (Active Trans)
- In an effort to protect Lakefront Trail, beaches from high water, CDOT installing Jersey walls (Curbed)
- Judge says lawsuit to block Lincoln Yards may not pass legal muster (Block Club)
- Lori gets scrapyard near Lincoln Yards site to leave the North Side by 2020 (Tribune)
- Man charged with criminal sexual assault for attack at Pulaski Pink Line station (Sun-Times)
- Driver crashes into a building at Washington/Elizabeth in West Loop, occupants flee (Sun-Times)
- Drawings by late musician Wesley Willis, featuring cityscapes, transportation, showing at gallery (Block Club)
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago