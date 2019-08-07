Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 7

Emanuel, Carter, Scheinfeld, Schlickman discuss why the CTA is more reliable than DC’s Metro (WaPo)

Via expands citywide, offers $2.50 rides under 2 miles to transit stations (Curbed)

Cook County police officer Thomas Nortman charged with homicide in fatal Niles crash (Sun-Times)

Hit-and-run driver fatally struck male pedestrian, 54, in Burnside viaduct (Sun-Times)

Driver struck and killed Markese Jones, 9, on his bike in Gary, fled the scene (Sun-Times)

Man, 68, dies after bike crash in Naperville Spring Triathlon (Tribune)

Suburban woman charged with hit-and-run, DUI after Divvy rider critically injured on Grand (NBC)

Driver crashes into Golden Nugget diner in Belmont Cragin (Sun-Times)

Bike Wheaton Festival this Saturday celebrates cycling in the western ‘burbs (Herald)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the rest of your summer.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago