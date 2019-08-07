Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 7

  • Emanuel, Carter, Scheinfeld, Schlickman discuss why the CTA is more reliable than DC’s Metro (WaPo)
  • Via expands citywide, offers $2.50 rides under 2 miles to transit stations (Curbed)
  • Cook County police officer Thomas Nortman charged with homicide in fatal Niles crash (Sun-Times)
  • Hit-and-run driver fatally struck male pedestrian, 54, in Burnside viaduct (Sun-Times)
  • Driver struck and killed Markese Jones, 9, on his bike in Gary, fled the scene (Sun-Times)
  • Man, 68, dies after bike crash in Naperville Spring Triathlon (Tribune)
  • Suburban woman charged with hit-and-run, DUI after Divvy rider critically injured on Grand (NBC)
  • Driver crashes into Golden Nugget diner in Belmont Cragin (Sun-Times)
  • Bike Wheaton Festival this Saturday celebrates cycling in the western ‘burbs (Herald)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the rest of your summer.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago

  • FlamingoFresh

    It must be getting difficult trying to find various ways to list a hit and run accident for the daily headlines.If caught, these drivers committing hit and run should face serious consequences, especially if it results in the loss of a life.

  • Kevin M

    My guess on why the driver turned herself in after leaving the scene of her crash with the Divvy cyclist two weeks ago: Eventually, others in her life probably found out (starting with the damage on her car, etc.) and they were not going to live with her selfish, illegal choice to hide from her responsibility. I wonder if State Law could hold others responsible for not reporting someone’s hit-and-run when they know about it. If not, then I would advocate for such a law to be considered.

  • Tooscrapps

    I think you’re being too generous here. My guess is the car was identified and she or the owner was interviewed. After an investigation, the CPD notified her lawyer that she was to be arrested and they arranged for her to “turn herself in”.