Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 5

  • 2 dead, several injured after fiery Bishop Ford crash (CBS)
  • Hit-and-run driver in 2-door red Honda critically injured woman, 47, in Humboldt (CBS)
  • Taxi driver died in 3-vehicle crash on Edens in Skokie, lanes closed for 6 hours (Tribune)
  • Driver who killed Telesfora Escamilla, 84, found not guilty; “He got away with murder” (ABC)
  • CBS looks at the (surprisingly common) problem of people walking on CTA tracks
  • Call the Wahbulance! After its JUMP propaganda campaign failed, Uber sues the city (Block Club)
  • Cool ways to get around without a car, including a nifty everything-red bike (Tribune)

Thanks for your support, and have a great summer.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago

