Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 5

2 dead, several injured after fiery Bishop Ford crash (CBS)

Hit-and-run driver in 2-door red Honda critically injured woman, 47, in Humboldt (CBS)

Taxi driver died in 3-vehicle crash on Edens in Skokie, lanes closed for 6 hours (Tribune)

Driver who killed Telesfora Escamilla, 84, found not guilty; “He got away with murder” (ABC)

CBS looks at the (surprisingly common) problem of people walking on CTA tracks

Call the Wahbulance! After its JUMP propaganda campaign failed, Uber sues the city (Block Club)

Cool ways to get around without a car, including a nifty everything-red bike (Tribune)

