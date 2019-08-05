Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 5
- 2 dead, several injured after fiery Bishop Ford crash (CBS)
- Hit-and-run driver in 2-door red Honda critically injured woman, 47, in Humboldt (CBS)
- Taxi driver died in 3-vehicle crash on Edens in Skokie, lanes closed for 6 hours (Tribune)
- Driver who killed Telesfora Escamilla, 84, found not guilty; “He got away with murder” (ABC)
- CBS looks at the (surprisingly common) problem of people walking on CTA tracks
- Call the Wahbulance! After its JUMP propaganda campaign failed, Uber sues the city (Block Club)
- Cool ways to get around without a car, including a nifty everything-red bike (Tribune)
