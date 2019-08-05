Hit-and-Run Driver Killed Joseph Ruta, 56, in Lakeview

A driver fatally struck Joseph Ruta, 56, in a Lakeview alley last Thursday, August 1, and fled the scene, leaving him to die, police said.

Ruta was discovered around 11 a.m. lying in an alley in the 1000 block of West Oakdale and transported to Advocate Illinois Medical Center, police said. He was pronounced dead at 5:58 p.m. that day, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office, which did not immediately release his home address. On Friday an autopsy determined that Ruta died from multiple injuries from being run over by a driver, according to the medical examiner. The death was ruled an accident.

Police have not released a description of the vehicle from the crash and did not immediately respond to a request for an update on efforts to find the driver.